Taylor Swift Returns to the ACM Awards in Stella McCartney Sequin Turtleneck and Gold Chainlink Kitten Heels

Taylor Swift went back to her country roots. On Wednesday night in Nashville, the singer took the stage to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years.

Swift sang her hit song “Betty” off her latest album, “Folklore.”

For the performance, Swift strayed from Western style and wore a head-to-toe, custom Stella McCartney ensemble. The look, which she reportedly styled herself, included a sequin turtleneck, cropped beige trousers and pair of sandals. The shoes were a low kitten-heel, detailed with a gold chainlink ankle strap and t-strap.

The last time Swift attended the ACM Awards was in 2013 where she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for “Red,” and Video of the Year. She wore gold embellished gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which hid her Jimmy Choo shoes, for the occasion.



Taylor Swift at the 2013 ACM Awards. CREDIT: MEGA

Other performers at the 2020 ACM Awards included Kelsea Ballerini, who also opted for a sequin look. She wore a Raisa Vanessa ensemble with kitten heel Western boots. The shoes were adorned with red leopard print in sequin.

Kelsea Ballerini onstage at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, singing “Hole in the Bottle.” CREDIT: CBS

