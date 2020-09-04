SZA Returns in Nikes + ’90s Baggy Pants, Tiny Top Trend For ‘Hit Different’ Music Video

SZA is back. At midnight, the singer released her first solo single since her 2017 debut album “CTRL” with no warning. And with the release came a fashion-forward music video that social media cannot stop talking about.
Staying true to her signature style, SZA can be seen in multiple outfits, including some ’90s-inspired trends such as her go-to baggy pants and tiny top look.
One stand out ensemble is seen in a choreographed dance number, featuring SZA and her dancers in monochromatic orange. She’s wearing orange Carhartt utility pants and a cropped tank, paired with orange-painted Nike Air Force 1s.
SZA then gives us the ultimate flashback, wearing a pair of Marithé et François Girbaud shuttle tape baggy jeans. She completed the look with an Ottolinger printed bra and shirt set and all-White Nike Air Max.
In another Nike sneaker moment, SZA opts for the Nike Shox Nova 2 with her oversized tie-dye tee and khaki pants ensemble.
Just wanted to share something ..🥺 thank you to every single person that brought my heart to life during Covid (sorry my hands are shaking ) 🌹 I love you all so dearly oki bye @SZA ft @tydollasign + @jacobcollier PRODUCED BY THE FUCKING NEPTUNES . And @iam_c_lang ✨ @theneptunesofficial Director: Solana EP:@dangerookipawaa & @_ajr_ DP: @luisperezdop Producer: @iamstillpunch @retone @tayhawes @_ajr_ Production – @justbearit @marcodinero AD Team : @haitianev @george_solomon Choreographer @parrisgoebel Choreographer Team @jamaldeandre_ @yuliana__maldonado Dancers: @joya_jackson @tajariley @itschinataylor @kaylaraeee_ @brimorrison_ @_taylorterry Camera: @josedla @ginamv @official_natefox SteadiCam @renardcheren Pretty Committee SZA: @dianne @aleherself @hairjunkierandy @adamburrel Pretty Committee Dancers: @dianne @aleherself @julieeedinhh @stacy.makeup Gaffer @damnhumble Lighting: @patrickmattesfilm @haydenklemes @chris.van.lieshout @joseruiz1818 Key Grip: @taylor_reick Grips: @chrisginnaven @michaelrosnerhyman Prod Designer: @theworldofdylanhutchins Editor: @laurendellara @anniebercy @rockpaperscissoreditorial Color: @ty.roth @company_3 VFX: @mugenthemadking @sirfinch Production Assistant: @hermajesty_ab @TrayHawes @justin.m.hill @riturnoftheseth Logo design : @byseanbrown Medic: @cerra_ jiana BTS @mpvinny300 @slimagination Locations: @filmwithuslocations @mikebusa Thank you, Animals Of Hollywood Pick Your Parts Sun Valley @g8check keeping us Covid safe Label: @topdawgent @rcarecords
Watch the full “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, music video below to see all SZA’s standout fashion.