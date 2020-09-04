SZA Returns in Nikes + ’90s Baggy Pants, Tiny Top Trend For ‘Hit Different’ Music Video

SZA is back. At midnight, the singer released her first solo single since her 2017 debut album “CTRL” with no warning. And with the release came a fashion-forward music video that social media cannot stop talking about.

Staying true to her signature style, SZA can be seen in multiple outfits, including some ’90s-inspired trends such as her go-to baggy pants and tiny top look.

One stand out ensemble is seen in a choreographed dance number, featuring SZA and her dancers in monochromatic orange. She’s wearing orange Carhartt utility pants and a cropped tank, paired with orange-painted Nike Air Force 1s.

SZA then gives us the ultimate flashback, wearing a pair of Marithé et François Girbaud shuttle tape baggy jeans. She completed the look with an Ottolinger printed bra and shirt set and all-White Nike Air Max.

In another Nike sneaker moment, SZA opts for the Nike Shox Nova 2 with her oversized tie-dye tee and khaki pants ensemble.

Watch the full “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, music video below to see all SZA’s standout fashion.