SZA Returns in Nikes + ’90s Baggy Pants, Tiny Top Trend For ‘Hit Different’ Music Video

By Nikara Johns
SZA, soul train awards 2018
SZA at the 2018 Soul Train Music Awards.
CREDIT: MEGA

SZA is back. At midnight, the singer released her first solo single since her 2017 debut album “CTRL” with no warning. And with the release came a fashion-forward music video that social media cannot stop talking about.

Staying true to her signature style, SZA can be seen in multiple outfits, including some ’90s-inspired trends such as her go-to baggy pants and tiny top look.

Different .

One stand out ensemble is seen in a choreographed dance number, featuring SZA and her dancers in monochromatic orange. She’s wearing orange Carhartt utility pants and a cropped tank, paired with orange-painted Nike Air Force 1s.

SZA then gives us the ultimate flashback, wearing a pair of Marithé et François Girbaud shuttle tape baggy jeans. She completed the look with an Ottolinger printed bra and shirt set and all-White Nike Air Max.

In another Nike sneaker moment, SZA opts for the Nike Shox Nova 2 with her oversized tie-dye tee and khaki pants ensemble.

Watch the full “Hit Different,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, music video below to see all SZA’s standout fashion.

