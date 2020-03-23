Swae Lee’s ‘Quarantining’ Outfit Includes Glowing Reflective Nike Sneakers

Swae Lee is dealing with empty store shelves, just like the rest of us.

Amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, the “Sunflower” rapper shared his “quarantining” ensemble, which included a white, painted hoodie with a set of boldly patterned pants. He brought the look outside to a firepit and also to Target, where he posed in front of an empty aisle, likely caused by the health crisis causing people nationwide to stockpile products like paper towels, cleaning wipes, toilet paper and nonperishable foods.

He paired the graphic look with a pair of bright green Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, which feature layers of lucky green with pops of metallic gold, making the pair reflective when exposed to bright light.

The glowing pair retailed originally for $170 but is currently discounted to $128 with Nike’s 25% off sitewide sale.

Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

Swae Lee’s experience in the footwear industry goes beyond just a stylish sneaker collection. The “Close to Me” artist partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti in January for a limited-edition collection featuring canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, detailed with embroidery, glitter and floral motifs.

“He asked me to do flowers. Usually, the rule with flowers is that they are more feminine. It’s very strange for a sneaker. He also asked us to do a pale blue boot with a pink rose. I was confused,” Zanotti told FN in an exclusive interview. “But in this moment in time, there’s no more gender. There’s no sneaker for men or women — it’s the same. This collection is feminine but masculine in a different way. Welcome to the present.”

“I was making something to go on someone’s body, to complete their outfit. The shoe completes a look,” added Swae for the FN cover story. “It was up to me to make the most key part of the outfit, so it was way different. Now I’m helping people with their well-being. This is their image. That’s important.”

If you’re a fan of Swae Lee’s sneaker silhouette but green isn’t your color, check out more colorways of the Air Max 97 available now.

To Buy: https://www.nike.com/t/air-max-97-mens-shoe-3BnJmw/CI3708-700" ; target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow" >Nike Air Max 97 “Amarillo,” $128 was $170. CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: https://www.nike.com/t/air-max-97-mens-shoe-3BnJmw/CI3708-001" ; target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow" >Nike Air Max 97 “Black,” $128 was $170. CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: https://www.nike.com/t/air-max-97-mens-shoe-3BnJmw/CI3708-400" ; target="_blank" rel="noopener nofollow" >Nike Air Max 97 “Photo Blue,” $128 was $170. CREDIT: Nike

