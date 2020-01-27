Swae Lee Wears Giuseppe Zanotti’s Latest Men’s Heels at the Grammys

Swae Lee pushed the fashion envelope at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles by forgoing the traditional red carpet tuxedo. Instead, the rapper stepped out in an embellished ensemble and silver glitter boots.

Giuseppe Zanotti for Swae Lee boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

It’s clear that men’s dressing is evolving. Swae Lee, for instance, wore a Peter Dundas women’s look from the designer’s D8 collection, which consisted of wide leg trousers with silver and crystal art nouveau embroidery with a matching white jersey pajamas suit shirt. He paired it with a Giuseppe Zanotti stacked-heel bootie from his new collaboration with the designer that is set to launch later this month.

Swae Lee at the 2020 Grammy Awards, wearing Peter Dundas and his Giuseppe Zanotti collab shoes. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Swae Lee, who is one half of sibling hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, hit it off with with the designer after starring in the label’s “Blabber” sneaker digital campaign last year. Now, the two have reunited on a collection including canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, which are detailed in embroidery, glitter, floral motifs and a new “GZ” logo in oversized typeface. The limited-edition collection launches Jan. 31, but the rapper took the opportunity to give fans a sneak peek of the line.

Swae Lee at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heeled men’s shoes have become more normalized thanks to collections from Christian Louboutin and Saint Laurent, too. And with the recent showings of men’s fall ’20 collections this month, it’s clear designers are breaking gender codes with a new interpretation. Now, consumers are starting to follow suit. Case in point: Swae Lee.

Other Grammy attendees who proved that genderless fashion may be the new normal included Billy Porter and Lil Nas X.

