Swae Lee Masters the Mirror Selfie in the Trippiest Dior Sneakers

Swae Lee’s footwear collection just reached a whole new level.

The Rae Sremmurd rapper shared a post of himself wearing a fresh new set of Dior’s CD1 sneakers paneled with calfskin and mesh. The style features a tie-dye pink and blue upper inspired by the work of American contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. The shoe, which retails for $1,150, is set atop a chunky white midsole with transparent windows and a black outsole.

In a mirror selfie, he paired the shoes with a mixed-tone, pink paisley-print shirt, a Louis Vuitton checkered belt and faded camouflage jeans.

Dior CD1 tie-dye sneaker. CREDIT: Dior

The sneaker debuted during Dior’s spring ’20 men’s show at Paris Fashion Week in June 2019 along with a similar all-pink style.

Backstage at Dior Men’s spring ’20 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Related How to Buy a Pair of the Limited-Edition Dior x Nike Jordan 1 High Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 2, Poses in a Dior Dress and Hugo Boss Sandals Melania Trump Returns From India in Skinny Jeans & Buckled Dior Combat Boots

Swae Lee’s experience in the footwear industry goes beyond just a stylish sneaker collection. The “Close to Me” artist partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti in January for a limited-edition collection featuring canvas boots, suede loafers and sneakers, detailed with embroidery, glitter and floral motifs.

“He asked me to do flowers. Usually, the rule with flowers is that they are more feminine. It’s very strange for a sneaker. He also asked us to do a pale blue boot with a pink rose. I was confused,” Zanotti told FN in an exclusive interview. “But in this moment in time, there’s no more gender. There’s no sneaker for men or women — it’s the same. This collection is feminine but masculine in a different way. Welcome to the present.”

“I was making something to go on someone’s body, to complete their outfit. The shoe completes a look,” added Swae for the FN cover story. “It was up to me to make the most key part of the outfit, so it was way different. Now I’m helping people with their well-being. This is their image. That’s important.”

Swae Lee and Giuseppe Zanotti, shot exclusively for FN in Miami. CREDIT: Mary Beth Koeth

If you’re interested in fantastical styles like Lee’s tie-dye Dior sneakers, take a glance at these budget-friendly alternatives.

To Buy: Vans Aura Shift Old Skool Sneakers, $65.

To Buy: Fila Theme Low Sneakers, $65.

To Buy: Madewell Tie-Dye Slip-On Sneakers, $68.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Swae Lee’s bold style.

Want more?

Swae Lee Talks Blurring the Gender Line in Fashion, Creating Men’s Heels With Giuseppe Zanotti

Swae Lee Wears Giuseppe Zanotti’s Latest Men’s Heels at the Grammys