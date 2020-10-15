Swae Lee Pushes the Envelope in Crystal Fringe Pants & Bold Turtleneck at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Swae Lee stayed true to his eccentric style for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The rapper took the stage alongside Kane Brown and Khalid to perform “Be Like That,” wearing a men’s look that pushed the envelope.

Instead of plain black slacks, he opted for a pair of crystal fringe pants, which he paired with turtleneck a printed with silver jewels. Swae accessorized with a diamond necklace, clear glasses and patent leather loafers by Giuseppe Zanotti. Look closely and you’ll see that his heels are designed with fuchsia plexi material.

Swae Lee, from left, Kane Brown and Khalid perform “Be Like That” at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/AP

Swae Lee has never been shy about pushing the boundaries in fashion. In February, FN caught up with the artist to talk about his Giuseppe Zanotti shoe collaboration, unique style and making a mark in the fashion industry.

“I’m not scared to be different,” he said. “A lot of people be biting my swag. I’m definitely one of the most influential rappers when it comes to my style. Even to the music. We be setting trends, so it’s important to be involved in fashion because I feel like I’m pushing it forward in a big way. Companies need to reach out to different genres, not just pop, artists from different worlds and come-ups and backgrounds. Even hip-hop, it has a lot of pull on what people wear. We have influence.”

Swae Lee, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Mary Beth Koeth

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Swae Lee is nominated for four awards, including Best Rap song for his hit “Sunflower.”

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is airing live sans audience tonight from the Dolby Theater to celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson has returned to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations.

For the coveted title of Top Artist, the nominees a include Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Khalid and Post Malone. As for performances, Alicia Keys joins the star-studded lineup that also includes Brandy, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, Sia, Post Malone and BTS amongst others.

