Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes Do Mother-Daughter Dressing in Athleisure & Simple Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise know a thing or two about coordinated mother-daughter dressing.

The pair hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing matching athleisure looks complete with understated sneakers.

Holmes, 41, wore a cropped black puffer jacket over a denim button-down shirt. On the bottom, the starlet sported a pair of shiny black leggings for a wintry, athletic look.

Katie Holmes, veja x madewell sneakers, leggings, puffer jacket, denim shirt, suri cruise, pink sweats, and look-a-like daugher Suri Cruise out and about in New York visiting Suri's friendPictured: Katie Holmes; Suri CruiseRef: SPL5144665 010220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Katie Holmes (L) wearing Madewell x Veja sneakers out and about with daughter Suri in New York, Feb. 1.
CREDIT: Splash News
Katie Holmes, madewell x veja, white sneakers, leggings, celebrity style, new york city, february 2020
A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Madewell x Veja sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Batman Begins” actress added a little neon pop to her look was with the shoes: Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. The mostly white kicks had accents in orange and lilac, as well as some paint splatters, adding a little color to the otherwise neutral ensemble. The shoes are available to shop on Madewell’s website for $150.

Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers
Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers.
CREDIT: Madewell.com
Buy: Veja x Madewell V-10 $150
Buy it

Meanwhile, Suri, 13, bundled up in a sky blue puffer jacket and hot pink sweats, which adhered to one of the season’s biggest color trends. The middle schooler, who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, completed her look with understated pale blue sneakers that had a classic silhouette and gold accents. She carried a ballet pink backpack and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

suri cruise, puffer jacket, pink sweatpants, sneakers, celeb style, Katie Holmes and look-a-like daugher Suri Cruise out and about in New York visiting Suri's friendPictured: Katie Holmes; Suri CruiseRef: SPL5144665 010220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Suri Cruise in pink sweats and sneakers in New York, Feb. 1.
CREDIT: Splash News
Suri Cruise, sneakers, pink sweats, celebrity style, new york, street style
A closer look at Suri Cruise’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Twinning is nothing new for the mother-daughter duo. Holmes and Suri own footwear from some of the same brands, including Adidas and Ugg.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise together over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

