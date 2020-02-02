Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes Do Mother-Daughter Dressing in Athleisure & Simple Sneakers

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise know a thing or two about coordinated mother-daughter dressing.

The pair hit the streets of New York yesterday wearing matching athleisure looks complete with understated sneakers.

Holmes, 41, wore a cropped black puffer jacket over a denim button-down shirt. On the bottom, the starlet sported a pair of shiny black leggings for a wintry, athletic look.

Katie Holmes (L) wearing Madewell x Veja sneakers out and about with daughter Suri in New York, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Katie Holmes’ Madewell x Veja sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Batman Begins” actress added a little neon pop to her look was with the shoes: Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. The mostly white kicks had accents in orange and lilac, as well as some paint splatters, adding a little color to the otherwise neutral ensemble. The shoes are available to shop on Madewell’s website for $150.

Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. CREDIT: Madewell.com

Meanwhile, Suri, 13, bundled up in a sky blue puffer jacket and hot pink sweats, which adhered to one of the season’s biggest color trends. The middle schooler, who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, completed her look with understated pale blue sneakers that had a classic silhouette and gold accents. She carried a ballet pink backpack and wore her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Suri Cruise in pink sweats and sneakers in New York, Feb. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Twinning is nothing new for the mother-daughter duo. Holmes and Suri own footwear from some of the same brands, including Adidas and Ugg.

