Suri Cruise Embraces Boho Vibes in a Frilly Cropped Blouse With Thong Flip Flops at Dog Groomers

Suri Cruise wore a summer outfit on a jaunt to take her dogs to the pet groomers in New York on Saturday. Cruise dropped her two furry friends off at Happy Paws, where she could be seen wearing a straight-leg jean and a white-frilled blouse paired with blue flip-flops. A red-leather cross body purse accented this classic look.

Suri Cruise wears thong sandals and crop top to take her dogs to a pet grooming salon in Downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: Mega

Slip-on sandals in the forms of flip flops and thong-toe heels has made a comeback this summer in celebrity trends. Cruise appears to be wearing a simple flip flop with thick straps and a slight platform bed. Similar footwear can be found at Havaianas with slim silhouettes for $25

The white-frilled blouse is fun summer essential that can be dressed up with a skirt or dressed down for a casual stroll like Cruise has done with a pair of jeans. To find a blouse like the one 14-year-old Cruise is wearing, head over to Kohl’s and shop their junior Candie’s Eyelet Baby Doll Top.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has already pinned herself a rising style influencer in the fashion world, from boho chic to classic muted-tone ensembles. Take a hint from Cruise’s closet and add some statement pieces such as the red crossbody purse. Styles similar to Cruise’s can be found on Mark and Graham for $69.99 or at Nordstrom Rack for $37.48.

Cruise was also seen Friday morning on a dog-walk with Holmes in a white graphic tee and baggy gray sweats wearing the same blue sandals.

