Suri Cruise Embraces Boho Vibes in a Frilly Cropped Blouse With Thong Flip Flops at Dog Groomers

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Katie Holmes buys a huge antique portrait while Suri Cruise takes her dogs to a pet grooming salon in NYC
Suri Cruise wore a summer outfit on a jaunt to take her dogs to the pet groomers in New York on Saturday. Cruise dropped her two furry friends off at Happy Paws, where she could be seen wearing a straight-leg jean and a white-frilled blouse paired with blue flip-flops. A red-leather cross body purse accented this classic look.

Slip-on sandals in the forms of flip flops and thong-toe heels has made a comeback this summer in celebrity trends. Cruise appears to be wearing a simple flip flop with thick straps and a slight platform bed. Similar footwear can be found at Havaianas with slim silhouettes for $25

Katie Holmes is seen shopping at an antique store and buys a huge $225 antique portrait from the early 1900s titled "Bright and Early Coffee" while her daughter Suri Cruise took her dogs to a pet grooming salon in Downtown Manhattan. 01 Aug 2020 Pictured: Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692173_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Suri Cruise wears frilly blouse with wide-leg jeans and flip flops.
CREDIT: Mega
The white-frilled blouse is fun summer essential that can be dressed up with a skirt or dressed down for a casual stroll like Cruise has done with a pair of jeans. To find a blouse like the one 14-year-old Cruise is wearing, head over to Kohl’s and shop their junior Candie’s Eyelet Baby Doll Top.

The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has already pinned herself a rising style influencer in the fashion world, from boho chic to classic muted-tone ensembles. Take a hint from Cruise’s closet and add some statement pieces such as the red crossbody purse. Styles similar to Cruise’s can be found on Mark and Graham for $69.99 or at Nordstrom Rack for $37.48.

Cruise was also seen Friday morning on a dog-walk with Holmes in a white graphic tee and baggy gray sweats wearing the same blue sandals.

red crossbody purse, mark and graham
Mark and Graham red crossbody purse
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mark and Graham

To Buy: Mark and Graham The Essential Crossbody Leather, $69.99

red crossbody, nordstrom
Nordstrom’s red crossbody purse
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nordstrom Rack’s Matt and Nat Triplet Sustainable Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag, $37.48

thong sandals, flip flops
Havaianas thong sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Havaianas Women’s Slim Flip Flop Sandals, $12.66

frilly blouse, Kohl's
Kohl’s Eyelet Blouse
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kohl's

To Buy: Kohl’s Juniors’ Candie’s Eyelet Baby Doll Top, $15.99

