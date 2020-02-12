Sign up for our newsletter today!

Suri Cruise’s Baggy Jeans & Ugg Boots Are the Ultimate in ’00s ‘It’ Girl Fashion

By Ella Chochrek
Suri Cruise
2008
2008
2009
2010
If fashion’s 20-year cycle holds true, the 2020s will mark the return of ’00s fashion — and it seems Suri Cruise has already gotten a head start.

While many stars are still wearing ’90s-inspired styles like square toes and heeled flip-flops, Suri took it back to the aughts yesterday in baggy jeans and Ugg boots.

The 13-year-old daughter of “Batman Begins” actress Katie Holmes and “Top Gun” actor Tom Cruise took to the streets of New York in a pale blue lacquered-effect puffer jacket from Colmar (available at Farfetch.com for $340) teamed with a pair of baggy, distressed jeans that very well could have been from her mom’s ’00s wardrobe.

Suri Cruise, colmar, blue down jacket, ugg classic tall boots, shearling boots, celebrity style, street style, nyc
Suri Cruise wears a Colmar down jacket, distressed jeans and Ugg boots in New York on Feb. 11.
CREDIT: Splash News
Suri Cruise, shoe detail, ugg classic tall boots, distressed jeans, nyc, street style, celebrity style,
A closer look at Suri Cruise’s Uggs.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, Suri selected Ugg’s Classic Tall boots. The shoes feature a plush shearling lining and a Treadlite sole for cushioning and durability on both wet and dry surfaces. The boots are treated to prevent moisture and staining. They retail for $200 and are available to purchase at Nordstrom.com.

While Ugg was founded in 1978, the Southern California-based brand hit its stride in 2000, thanks to none other than Oprah. The boot maker made an appearance on the talk show host’s “Favorite Things” list that year, finding favor among “It” girls like Nicole Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and, fittingly, Holmes.

Suri Cruise, colmar, blue down jacket, ugg classic tall boots, shearling boots, celebrity style, street style, nyc, 2020
Suri Cruise wears a Colmar down jacket, distressed jeans and Ugg boots in New York on Feb. 11.
CREDIT: Splash News

Since then, Ugg has never really gone away — and it seems to have found fans among the next generation of superstars, including Cardi B and sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. Moreover, Suri herself has been consistently wearing the cozy label for years

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Flip through the gallery to see Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s mother-daughter dressing through the years.

