Happy 14th Birthday, Suri Cruise: A Look Back at Her Unstoppable Cool-Girl Style

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

suri-cruise-pink-new-york
2008
2008
2009
2010
Suri Cruise turns 14 years old today, and just like her mom, Katie Holmes, she has already mastered an effortlessly cool style.

Holmes herself took to Instagram to share celebrations for her daughter, writing: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

Together under the guidance of Holmes and father Tom Cruise, Suri has developed into a young fashion star. To celebrate her big day, FN looks back at a few of her most memorable style moments.

In February, the teenager channeled the biggest trends of the 2000s wearing a now sold-out $340 Colmar puffer jacket and the baggiest jeans in New York. She topped off the look with yet another staple of the decade in Ugg’s Classic Tall boots. Featuring the brand’s signature plush shearling lining, the boots retail for $200 at Nordstrom.com.

Suri Cruise, colmar, blue down jacket, ugg classic tall boots, shearling boots, celebrity style, street style, nyc, 2020
Suri Cruise wears a Colmar down jacket, distressed jeans and Ugg boots in New York on Feb. 11.
CREDIT: Splash News

Suri Cruise, shoe detail, ugg classic tall boots, distressed jeans, nyc, street style, celebrity style,
A closer look at Suri Cruise’s Uggs.
CREDIT: Splash News

The starlet showed off her bold taste while out in Manhattan in October 2019. Her boho-chic ensemble included a flowing red blouse, white camisole and a velour golden yellow midi skirt. The teen balanced the bright colors with faded gray $80 Adidas Gazelle kicks.

Suri Cruise, yellow midi skirt, Adidas gazelle sneakers, boho style, Burgundy top, street style, celebrity style, fashion, was spotted all playful while out and about with a friend on Monday afternoon in NYCPictured: Suri CruiseRef: SPL5119695 300919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Suri Cruise in a yellow velvet midi dress and Adidas sneakers in New York on Oct. 1, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News
Suri Cruise, Adidas gazelle, sneakers, bargain shoes, celebrity style, street style, nyc
A close-up shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Katie Holmes’ sweater and bra set in August 2019 became an instant hit, Suri’s cool outfit is not one to be overlooked. She matched her white collared shirt with puff sleeves to light-washed mom jeans, another staple of Holmes’ closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers that retail for $80 at Adidas.com.

Katie Holmes, mom jeans, sweater, celebrity style, high heeled flip-flops, thong, sandals, kitten heels, gianvito rossi shoes, suri cruise, Adidas superstar sneakers, white sneakers, shows some major cleavage while hailing a cab with her daughter Suri Cruise in Downtown Manhattan. The mother and daughter duo had lunch together at a Downtown Soho restaurant and they later walked and spent more than 2 hours shopping and browsing the local shops in the Soho neighborhood. At one point Suri is seen sharing her drink with her mother and finally ended their outing by hailing a Taxi together. 27 Aug 2019 Pictured: Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA489849_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27, 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Suri yet again decided on a bold combination while grabbing a snack out in New York back in July of last year. Her athleisure-chic look layered a baby pink t-shirt over patterned leggings and denim floral sneakers.

suri cruise, nyc, celebrity street style, teenager, July 2019, slip-on sneakers, cropped leggings, t-shirt, yoga
Suri Cruise wearing patterned leggings and daisy-print sneakers in New York last July.
CREDIT: Splash News
suri cruise, nyc, celebrity street style, teenager, July 2019, slip-on sneakers, cropped leggings, t-shirt, yoga
A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

In an outfit that was almost ahead of the trends, Suri brought back iconic 1990s pieces with her beaded necklace and matching bag. Her pale yellow ruffled dress fell just over the knee and was contrasted by pink $38 Tretorn floral sneakers.

sure cruise, tretorn sneakers, yellow minidress, celebrity style, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri braved the brutal heatwave while shopping and hailing a taxi. Katie showed off her midriff as she was spotted shopping for earrings and other things in Chinatown, while later Suri and Katie both hailed for a cab in Manhattan's Downtown area. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Suri Cruise. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470034_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Suri Cruise wearing a pale yellow dress with Tretorn sneakers in New York in July 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Suri Cruise, tretorn sneakers, nyc, celebrity shoe style, summer 2019
A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

