Happy 14th Birthday, Suri Cruise: A Look Back at Her Unstoppable Cool-Girl Style

Suri Cruise turns 14 years old today, and just like her mom, Katie Holmes, she has already mastered an effortlessly cool style.

Holmes herself took to Instagram to share celebrations for her daughter, writing: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

Together under the guidance of Holmes and father Tom Cruise, Suri has developed into a young fashion star. To celebrate her big day, FN looks back at a few of her most memorable style moments.

In February, the teenager channeled the biggest trends of the 2000s wearing a now sold-out $340 Colmar puffer jacket and the baggiest jeans in New York. She topped off the look with yet another staple of the decade in Ugg’s Classic Tall boots. Featuring the brand’s signature plush shearling lining, the boots retail for $200 at Nordstrom.com.

Suri Cruise wears a Colmar down jacket, distressed jeans and Ugg boots in New York on Feb. 11. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Suri Cruise’s Uggs. CREDIT: Splash News

The starlet showed off her bold taste while out in Manhattan in October 2019. Her boho-chic ensemble included a flowing red blouse, white camisole and a velour golden yellow midi skirt. The teen balanced the bright colors with faded gray $80 Adidas Gazelle kicks.

Suri Cruise in a yellow velvet midi dress and Adidas sneakers in New York on Oct. 1, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

While Katie Holmes’ sweater and bra set in August 2019 became an instant hit, Suri’s cool outfit is not one to be overlooked. She matched her white collared shirt with puff sleeves to light-washed mom jeans, another staple of Holmes’ closet as well. Her choice of footwear echoed her shirt, walking in all-white Adidas Superstar sneakers that retail for $80 at Adidas.com.

Katie Holmes wears high-heeled thong sandals out with daughter Suri in New York on Aug. 27, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Suri yet again decided on a bold combination while grabbing a snack out in New York back in July of last year. Her athleisure-chic look layered a baby pink t-shirt over patterned leggings and denim floral sneakers.

Suri Cruise wearing patterned leggings and daisy-print sneakers in New York last July. CREDIT: Splash News

A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

In an outfit that was almost ahead of the trends, Suri brought back iconic 1990s pieces with her beaded necklace and matching bag. Her pale yellow ruffled dress fell just over the knee and was contrasted by pink $38 Tretorn floral sneakers.

Suri Cruise wearing a pale yellow dress with Tretorn sneakers in New York in July 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

