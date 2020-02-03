Sign up for our newsletter today!

Every Outfit From the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

By Allie Fasanella
To no one’s surprise, there were quite a few costume changes during tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami. Headliner Jennifer Lopez shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, Shakira and rappers Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Jenny From the Block first came out in an embellished black Versace look with a long flowing pink satin skirt. Underneath, she wore a silver metallic bodysuit and nude lace-up booties.

Jennifer Lopez opens the halftime show.
j-lo, versace, leather pantsuit, boots, US singer Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020.Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs in Versace at the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, Shakira modeled a glittering gold three-piece outfit with fringe detailing similar to J-Lo’s. The 43-year-old Colombian “Hips Don’t Lie” singer finished things off with gold metallic leather high-tops.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira hug on stage.
Another ensemble showed her in a glittering burgundy top with no back, a matching miniskirt and calf-length booties.

Shakira wearing a custom Peter Dundas look and $20,000 crystal boots at the 2020 Super Bowl.
J-Lo’s daughter, Emme, wore a white hooded top and ballerina-style skirt with white leather Versace combat boots and a gold belt. The 50-year-old Guess and Coach ambassador also wowed in an oversized Puerto Rican flag cape made of feathers as her daughter performed.

J-Lo and daughter Emme performing.
Scroll through the gallery for more photos from the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

