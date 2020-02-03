Every Outfit From the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

To no one’s surprise, there were quite a few costume changes during tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami. Headliner Jennifer Lopez shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, Shakira and rappers Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Jenny From the Block first came out in an embellished black Versace look with a long flowing pink satin skirt. Underneath, she wore a silver metallic bodysuit and nude lace-up booties.
Meanwhile, Shakira modeled a glittering gold three-piece outfit with fringe detailing similar to J-Lo’s. The 43-year-old Colombian “Hips Don’t Lie” singer finished things off with gold metallic leather high-tops.
Another ensemble showed her in a glittering burgundy top with no back, a matching miniskirt and calf-length booties.
J-Lo’s daughter, Emme, wore a white hooded top and ballerina-style skirt with white leather Versace combat boots and a gold belt. The 50-year-old Guess and Coach ambassador also wowed in an oversized Puerto Rican flag cape made of feathers as her daughter performed.
Scroll through the gallery for more photos from the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
