Every Outfit From the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

To no one’s surprise, there were quite a few costume changes during tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in Miami. Headliner Jennifer Lopez shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, Shakira and rappers Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Jenny From the Block first came out in an embellished black Versace look with a long flowing pink satin skirt. Underneath, she wore a silver metallic bodysuit and nude lace-up booties.

Jennifer Lopez opens the halftime show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez performs in Versace at the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Shakira modeled a glittering gold three-piece outfit with fringe detailing similar to J-Lo’s. The 43-year-old Colombian “Hips Don’t Lie” singer finished things off with gold metallic leather high-tops.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira hug on stage. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another ensemble showed her in a glittering burgundy top with no back, a matching miniskirt and calf-length booties.

Shakira wearing a custom Peter Dundas look and $20,000 crystal boots at the 2020 Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

J-Lo’s daughter, Emme, wore a white hooded top and ballerina-style skirt with white leather Versace combat boots and a gold belt. The 50-year-old Guess and Coach ambassador also wowed in an oversized Puerto Rican flag cape made of feathers as her daughter performed.

J-Lo and daughter Emme performing. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery for more photos from the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Want more?

J-Lo Pole Dances in a Shimmering Silver Look at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

J-Lo Goes Monochrome in Crystal-Accented Jimmy Choos to Promote Super Bowl Halftime Performance

J-Lo Wears Her Favorite Nike Sneakers With Black Leggings at the Gym in Miami