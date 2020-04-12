Stormi Webster Goes High-Low for Easter in $1,000 Floral Dress + Nike Air Force 1s

Stormi Webster may only be 2 years-old, but she’s already mastered the art of high-low dressing.
The tot, whose parents are Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman Kylie Jenner and hip-hop star Travis Scott, celebrated Easter in a designer dress teamed with accessibly priced sneakers. Stormi wore a long-sleeve silk dress from Dolce & Gabbana with a pussy bow at the neck and an all-over rose print. The dress retails on Farfetch.com for between $959 and $1,245, depending upon size.
View this post on Instagram
𝑆𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑖: “ 𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑟𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑔𝑜 𝑎𝑤𝑎𝑦 ⛈“ ♥︎ 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘰 𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰 🥺 ✰ ✰ ✰ ❥ 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲👍🏼𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁💭𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲🔊 ❥ 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗲 @stormi_island 💫 ❥ 𝗱𝗼 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝘂𝘆𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗺💕 ✰ ✰ ✰ # // ᕼᗩᔕᕼTᗩᘜᔕ \\ # #stormiwebster #stormaloo #stormi #stormijenner #beauty #stormstorm #kyliejenner #kyliestormi #stormitravis #baby #cutie #stormiwebsterjenner #stormiworld #stormicollection #stormiscott #stormiworld2 #kyliexstormi #keepingupwiththekardashiansjenners #kyliejenner #travisscott #kylie #travis #kylieandstormi #kyliestormitravis #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #krisjenner #kourtneykardashian #keepingupwiththekardashians #kuwtk
For footwear, Stormi opted for a more affordable silhouette, choosing all-white Nike Air Force 1 Lows that sell for just $48 on Finishline.com. Named after the U.S. president’s plane, the Air Force 1 has long been a favorite for celebrities, athletes and street style stars. The silhouette has a crisp, timeless look, with a subtle leather upper, a durable rubber outsole and soft foam cushioning in the midsole. Stormi selected the shoes in a sleek all-white color palette.
Below, we’ve rounded up some more all-white sneakers for kids that are just as stylish as Stormi’s Air Force 1s.
To Buy: Reebok Princess Sneaker, $25.
To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, $30 (was $40).
To Buy: Adidas Superstar, $34 (was $45).
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Click through the gallery for a look at Kylie Jenner’s style evolution.
Want more?
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Shows Off Colorful Trolls Tattoos in Mini Air Jordans
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 2, Poses in a Dior Dress and Hugo Boss Sandals
Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Shows That ’90s Inspired-Style Works for Kids, Too