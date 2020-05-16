Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Adopts Her Parents’ Sneaker Style in the Cutest Nikes

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter seems to be obsessed with trendy kicks — like her parents.

Stormi Webster, 2, posed in Nike Air Max 270 sneakers — as seen on her mother’s Instagram page yesterday. Travis Scott fans were quick to notice that the pair bears a resemblance to Scott’s rumored “Cactus Trails” sneakers.

Though Jenner tagged the Cactus Jack account and it was reposted on the record label’s Instagram Stories, Stormi’s pair differs from the “Cactus Trails” colorways with a green Air Max unit, smooth tan midsole and a navy collar, rather than a chenille trim. There is no confirmation that this style is a new colorway from the Cactus Jack line.

stormi wearing the 270’s 🌵🔥 pic.twitter.com/B575yknvpi — TRAVI$ SCOTT FANS (@DaysBeforeFlame) May 15, 2020

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” centers on a light brown mesh upper contrasted by a dark brown toe cap, a chenille ankle collar and signature “Cactus Jack” branding on the heel’s pull tab. Finishing off the look is a brown React-cushioned midsole with a large Max Air unit at the heel.

Originally rumored to drop in April, the “Cactus Trails” sneakers are now reportedly releasing on May 29, according to sneaker leak account @py_rates on Instagram. The account also predicts the price point for the sneaker to be $170.

The new colorway likely will release on the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers as well as at resale site StockX, which already has pairs listed for up to $25,000 for rarer sizes.

GOAT also has the kicks up for grabs, too, with prices reaching up to $2,000. When it comes to Travis Scott and launches, though, you always have to stay on your toes.

In February, he surprise-released his Nike SB Dunk Low via Shop.travisscott.com, and the kicks quickly sold out before select Nike stores stocked the style at retail price weeks later.