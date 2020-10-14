Stevie Nicks Laces Up Roller Skates For Viral ‘Dreams’ TikTok Challenge

Stevie Nicks is on TikTok and for good reason. The Fleetwood Mac singer simply had no choice but to make her debut on the video-sharing app after her band’s 1977 hit song “Dreams,” has gone viral.

In the clip posted on Tuesday, Nicks can be seen lacing up a pair of roller skates while sitting at piano as “Dreams” plays on a record player. At this point, we think it’s safe to say she won the challenge. “Afternoon vibe. Lace ’em up,” she wrote.

How did we get here? Well, it all started on Sept. 25 when TikTok user Nathan Apodaca, also known as 420doggface208, posted a video of himself longboarding on the street, lip-syncing to “Dreams,” and casually sipping Ocean Spray juice. It quickly went viral and has since garnered over 50 million views, causing the “Dreams” challenge to take off.

Fleetwood Mac singer Mick Fleetwood also joined in on the fun and posted his own version of the video.

Thanks to the masses of TikTokers making their own “Dreams” video, the former No. 1 single has officially re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Oct. 17) at the No. 21 spot. The song is back on the chart for the first time since its original release in 1977.

Apodaca, who started the trend, is also benefiting from his viral video. After Ocean Spray saw the public reaction — and heard Apodaca’s story as to why he was longboarding to work in the first place and not driving was because his car often shuts off — the company gifted him with a brand new truck filled with juice.

As for Nicks, her tribute was just the right touch. In her TikTok, she skips the skateboard and opts for the roller skates. We couldn’t help but notice the Ocean Spray bottle in the back and a pair of towering pumps on top of the piano, too. It has received 13 million views so far.