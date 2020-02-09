Amber Heard, Elisabeth Moss + More Stars in Statement Suits at Independent Spirit Awards

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards brought a slew of famous faces to Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday, including Amber Heard, Aubrey Plaza and Elisabeth Moss, who all embraced statement suits.

Heard turned heads in a bold graphic-print suit with puffy sleeves courtesy of Fendi’s fall ’19 couture collection. The 33-year-old actress wore black pumps and accessorized with a myriad of draped necklaces, a shimmery gold choker, hoop earrings, several bracelets and rings.

Amber Heard wearing a patterned blazer and pants from Fendi’s fall ’19 couture collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Moss sported a boxy black pinstriped suit paired with a white Theory blouse and pointy red velvet Jimmy Choo heels.

Elisabeth Moss sporting a black pinstripe suit with a white Theory blouse and red velvet Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Plaza, who hosted the show for the second year in a row, made a statement in a plunging red and black colorblock suit from Alexander McQueen.

Aubrey Plaza wearing a plunging black and white colorblock Alexander McQueen suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Marisa Tomei also suited up for the evening, dressing in a white Petar Petrov spring ’20 blazer and cropped trousers with a pale yellow blouse. For shoes, the 55-year-old actress showed off a pair of glossy white patent leather booties with a pointy toe and a chunky architectural heel featuring stud details.

Marisa Tomei wearing a white Petar Petrov suit with a pale yellow blouse and white booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Carrie Brownstein CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Carrie Brownstein wore a dark pinstripe suit with an oversize double breasted blazer and black bralette with pointed-toe pumps. A red clutch gave the outfit a pop of color.

See more celebrities on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Want more?

Scarlett Johansson Shimmers in Sequined Polka Dot Dress + Pointy Pumps at Independent Spirit Awards

Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Strappiest Thong Toe Sandals With a Versace Minidress at Independent Spirit Awards

Justin Bieber Takes ‘Just Out of Bed’ Style to the Streets With Messy Hair, Pajama Pants + Socks With Sandals