Spike Lee Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With His 2020 Oscars Look

With his 2020 Academy Awards ensemble, Spike Lee paid tribute to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

Lee stepped out at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles tonight wearing a purple tuxedo with gold trim, representing the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, the team Bryant played for throughout his career. On his jacket lapels, the number “24” was stitched, an homage to the Nike athlete’s number on the court (he also wore 8 during his 20 years in the NBA).

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee at the 2020 Oscars CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For shoes, the director went with a pair of orange Nike sneakers with black laces and a gray outsole. He accessorized with a bow tie, a cross pendant and a purple and black cap. A major basketball fan, the Oscar winner directed “Kobe: Doin’ Work,” a 2009 documentary about Bryant.

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Lee received three nominations for his work on “BlacKkKlansman,” winning in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. He wore a bold purple Ozwald Boateng suit that played homage to Prince, which he teamed with a custom-made necklace by Amedeo Scognamiglio that featured gold, diamonds and opals. Eschewing formal footwear in favor of sneakers seems to be a theme for Lee: Last year, he sported gold Jordan Brand kicks designed by Tinker Hatfield on the carpet.

Spike Lee at the 2019 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

