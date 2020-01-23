Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sophie Turner Wears the Coziest Look With Super Chunky Sneakers for Lunch With Joe Jonas

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Style
Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Style
Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Style
Sophie Turner’s Red Carpet Style
View Gallery 23 Images

Sophie Turner wore a look with cozy vibes for a lunch date with husband Joe Jonas yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Game of Thrones’ star wore a Shadow Hill Black Coral sweatsuit, including a $120 hoodie and $120 sweats.

sophie turner, naked wolfe sneakers, chunky sneakers, celebrity style, sweatsuit, Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Sophie Turner, naked wolfe, chunky sneakers, celebrity style, street style
A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s chunky sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the actress wore chunky sneakers from Naked Wolfe that recalled the styles popular on the ’90s club scene. Turner’s shoes featured an elevated sole for a height boost, with a rounded toe, two-tone laces and a pull tap at the rear. The kicks are available to shop in a number of colorways (although the exact one Turner selected is no longer in stock) at Farfetch.com for $236.

Naked Wolfe
Naked Wolfe sneakers.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Naked Wolfe Sneakers $236
Buy it

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a lightwash denim jacket with dark, slim-fit jeans. For footwear, the “Sucker” singer opted for high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. He selected the classic canvas kicks in a black colorway; the shoes retail on the brand’s website for $55.

Joe Jonas, converse sneakers, sophie turner, naked wolfe sneakers, chunky sneakers, celebrity style, sweatsuit, Joe Jonas and Sophie TurnerJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020 Sophie TurnerJoe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jan 2020
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Turner and Jonas opted for casual ensembles yesterday, they were all dressed up on Sunday for the SAG Awards. Turner attended the show in a high-slit hot pink gown from Louis Vuitton, which she teamed with strappy silver sandals. Meanwhile, Jonas sported a classic black tuxedo with simple dress shoes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s style on the red carpet.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Glistens in Silver Sandals + More Stars at HBO Emmys After-Party

Sophie Turner Teams Bermuda Shorts With Combat Boots — and It’s Surprisingly Chic

Sophie Turner Flatters Her Feet in Blue Mismatched Strappy Sandals That Match Joe Jonas’ Outfit

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad