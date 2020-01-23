Sophie Turner Wears the Coziest Look With Super Chunky Sneakers for Lunch With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner wore a look with cozy vibes for a lunch date with husband Joe Jonas yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Game of Thrones’ star wore a Shadow Hill Black Coral sweatsuit, including a $120 hoodie and $120 sweats.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the actress wore chunky sneakers from Naked Wolfe that recalled the styles popular on the ’90s club scene. Turner’s shoes featured an elevated sole for a height boost, with a rounded toe, two-tone laces and a pull tap at the rear. The kicks are available to shop in a number of colorways (although the exact one Turner selected is no longer in stock) at Farfetch.com for $236.

Naked Wolfe sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a lightwash denim jacket with dark, slim-fit jeans. For footwear, the “Sucker” singer opted for high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. He selected the classic canvas kicks in a black colorway; the shoes retail on the brand’s website for $55.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Turner and Jonas opted for casual ensembles yesterday, they were all dressed up on Sunday for the SAG Awards. Turner attended the show in a high-slit hot pink gown from Louis Vuitton, which she teamed with strappy silver sandals. Meanwhile, Jonas sported a classic black tuxedo with simple dress shoes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sophie Turner’s style on the red carpet.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Sophie Turner Glistens in Silver Sandals + More Stars at HBO Emmys After-Party

Sophie Turner Teams Bermuda Shorts With Combat Boots — and It’s Surprisingly Chic

Sophie Turner Flatters Her Feet in Blue Mismatched Strappy Sandals That Match Joe Jonas’ Outfit