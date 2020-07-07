Sophie Turner Styles Trending Thong Sandals With a Baby Bump-Hugging Minidress

Sophie Turner took on the thong sandal trend in style today.

The “Survive” actress — who is pregnant with her first child with husband Joe Jonas — opted for a chic all-white look complete with the on-trend sandals as she hit the streets of Santa Monica, Calif. today. Turner looked stylish in a white minidress with puff sleeves and embroidered detailing, which fit snuggly over her baby bump.

Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the mom-to-be selected flat thong sandals with slim white straps and a black base. She carried a python-print bag and wore a face mask that matched her bag.

Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s thong sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

While thong sandals have always been a staple for the beach or for post-pedicures, the style has gained renewed popularity as a lifestyle choice in recent years — with high-heeled variations even gaining ground thanks to stars such as Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski. The style, a favorite in the ’90s, has been revived with thinner straps and a sleeker silhouette, making it feel more modern.

What’s more, Turner’s dress was also an on-trend choice, as babydoll-style frocks are in vogue for 2020. Although the style may seem somewhat impractical for adults — and more appropriate for children — it has been a go-to for Turner throughout her pregnancy, perfect for offering some additional breathing room to cover a growing bump.

With regard to her typical off-duty wardrobe, the “Game of Thrones” alum generally can be found in casual footwear, favoring simple, understated styles such as Vagabond combat boots, Naked Wolfe sneakers and Adidas Adilette slides. As one might expect, the A-lister glams up for the red carpet, working alongside celebrity stylist Kate Young — who also counts Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson among her clients — to craft more dressed-up ensembles.

When it comes to her high-fashion outfits for red carpet appearances and other events, Turner often can be found in looks from Louis Vuitton — as she works with the label and serves as one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s muses.

Into Turner’s thong sandal look? Shop the styles below that offer a similar vibe.

To Buy: Lauren Ralph Lauren Ashtyn Jelly Sandals, $36 (was $60).

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors MK Plate Thong, $89.

To Buy: Bernardo Lilly, $98.

