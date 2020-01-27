Sophie Turner Looks Runway-Ready in Fierce Pointy Pumps With Joe Jonas on Grammys Red Carpet

For the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Sophie Turner brought high-fashion style to the red carpet tonight in Los Angeles. Alongside her husband, Joe Jonas, the couple once again proved their style prowess in coordinating all-black ensembles.

Sophie Turner is wearing a look straight off of the Louis Vuitton runway from the designer’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection. The minidress had a sleeveless, straight-cut with a high collar and a button-down detail around the neckline. The bodice was embellished with gold and pink glittery stripes. The fitted top created a chic contrast with a ruffle skirt in a satin-like material.

As for footwear, Turner pairs the ensemble with cutout black pumps that revealed the flattering arches of the foot. The shoes feature a pointed toe, stiletto heel and cut-outs along the sides.

Meanwhile, Jonas had on a Zenga navy bomber and trouser set, which featured gold brush detailing throughout. He paired the ensemble with a simple black T-shirt as well as a gold ring and watch. The singer completed the iridescent look with a classic pair of black boots. The shoes feature a minimalist silhouette and a round toe with a low heel.

While far from making an appearance in matching outfits, the couple keenly complemented each other’s looks with the shimmering gold detailing and simple, shiny black footwear throughout their respective ensembles.

