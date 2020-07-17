Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump in Flannel, Leggings & the Fuzziest Slides

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took a family outing to the park yesterday in style.

Hitting the grassy scenes of Encino, Calif., the “Game of Thrones” actress put her growing baby bump on display in a set of black maternity leggings teamed with a black bralette and a tied-up flannel button-down top. Turner is currently expecting her first child with husband Jonas.

Sophie Turner out at the park in Encino, Calif., July 16. CREDIT: Pikachu/MEGA

A close-up of Sophie Turner’s fuzzy slides. CREDIT: Pikachu/MEGA

The mom-to-be opted for comfort when it came to her parkside footwear, slipping on a set of fuzzy black slides with a contrast contoured footbed. She prepped for the day spent outside as well with her all-black face mask, decorated water bottle and chain-looped leather handbag.

Sophie Turner out at the park in Encino, Calif., July 16. CREDIT: Pikachu/MEGA

A closer view of Sophie Turner’s fluffy slide sandals. CREDIT: Pikachu/MEGA

Turner’s husband Joe Jonas arrived on the scene as well in a relaxed look. His $300 white Amiri t-shirt and pinstripe Adidas jacket coordinated well with his black face mask and athletic shorts. The Jonas Brothers member brought out a pair of black and white Nike Swoosh sneakers to complete the look.

Joe Jonas out at the park in Encino, Calif., July 16. CREDIT: Pikachu/MEGA

Though she first kept her baby bump under wraps, Turner now has a stylish selection of maternity apparel and fashion that she continues to debut. The British native stepped out on July 7 in the chicest white frilled dress as she hit the streets of Santa Monica, Calif. She continued the summer whites into her trendy thong sandals that seamlessly wrapped across her foot.

Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Sophie Turner’s thong sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Though she chose a more casual ensemble for yesterday’s look, the 24-year-old oftentimes favors designer footwear and apparel from her go-to brand, Louis Vuitton; the actress can also be found in advertisements and campaigns for the brand. When she isn’t repping the French brand, Turner also loves shoes from Umbro, APL and Staud amongst others.

Turner’s choice of footwear is easy going and oh-so-fun — get in on the action with these fuzzy black slides.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Ugg Cozette Slides, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Kali Footwear Faux Fur Slides, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: Lavra Faux Slides, $18.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.