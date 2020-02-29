Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Coordinate Casual Friday Looks in Denim and White Sneakers

Sophie Turner was spotted with husband Joe Jonas on Friday in Los Angeles, proving once again that the duo knows how to master casual couple style. This time, they were spotted in coordinating ensembles and clean footwear.

Turner wore oversized light denim overalls with a white graphic t-shirt underneath with the iconic Rolling Stones graphic symbol across the chest. She accessorized the outfit with tortoiseshell framed sunglasses.

For this outing, Jonas also opted to wear light wash denim. He wore classic jeans in the hue and paired them with a black t-shirt and a hunter green varsity letterman jacket over the top.

The couple decided to coordinate their footwear, as both chose pairs of low top, minimalist white sneakers to finish off their casual Friday ensembles. The shoes feature an all-white body and soles with lace-up detailing along the front.

Turner is an avid wearer of the white sneaker trend. In August 2019, she was spotted in a similar shoe while out with Jonas in New York City. This time, she paired the sneaker with biker shorts, proving her street style prowess.

While Turner is known for her sharp sneaker style, recently, the star has been choosing more chunky versions of the silhouette. Last month, for instance, the 23-year-old wore a pair of Naked Wolfe sneakers and styled them with an all-black sweatsuit ensemble for lunch with her husband.

