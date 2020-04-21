Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sophie Turner Does the Athleisure Look in Sold-Out Chunky Sneakers for Dog Walking With Joe Jonas

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Couple’s Style
View Gallery 16 Images

Sophie Turner is keeping casual from quarantine.

The “Survive” actress walked her dogs in Los Angeles yesterday alongside husband Joe Jonas clad in a comfy athleisure look. Turner wore a gray quarter-zip fleece with black track pants.

sophie turner, umbro sneakers, celebrity style, Joe Jonas steps out of quarantine to walk his dogs with wife Sophie Turner. 20 Apr 2020 Pictured: Joe Jonas steps out of quarantine to walk his dogs with wife Sophie Turner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA650382_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, April 20.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” alum selected Umbro sneakers. The kicks feature a mesh, leather and synthetic upper, with a lace-up closure, a cushioned footbed and a rubber midsole. Completing the look is a chunky outsole with a retro look. The Umbro sneakers are now sold out, but they were previously available on DSW.com for just $40.

Umbro Runner Sneakers
Umbro Runner Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a mustard-colored jacket over a graphic T-shirt and gray jeans. On his feet, the “Sucker” singer sported chunky sneakers with a black upper and a wavy gray outsole. He completed his look with a baseball cap and gold-framed sunglasses.

Related

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Coordinate Casual Friday Looks in Denim and White Sneakers

Sophie Turner Looks Runway-Ready in Fierce Pointed Pumps With Joe Jonas on Grammys Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Belly Ring in Retro Gown With Nick Jonas at Grammys

Joe Jonas steps out of quarantine to walk his dogs with wife Sophie Turner. 20 Apr 2020 Pictured: Joe Jonas steps out of quarantine to walk his dogs with wife Sophie Turner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA650382_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, April 20.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it comes to her off-duty wardrobe, Turner typically goes with casual footwear, such as Vagabond combat boots, Naked Wolfe sneakers and Adidas Adilette slides. Unsurprisingly, the A-lister glams up for the red carpet, working alongside celebrity stylist Kate Young — who also styles Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson — to craft her dressed-up ensembles.

While Turner’s Umbro kicks are no longer available, the options below are still in stock and offer a similar look.

Adidas Falcon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Falcon, $70 (was $100).

Ash Addict
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Ash Addict Trainer, $275.

Last sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Last Sprint Sneakers, $249.

Click through the gallery for a look at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s coordinated couple’s style.

Want more?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Coordinate Casual Friday Looks in Denim and White Sneakers

Sophie Turner Wears the Coziest Look With Super Chunky Sneakers for Lunch With Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sport Chunky Sneakers in NYC

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad