Sophie Turner Does the Athleisure Look in Sold-Out Chunky Sneakers for Dog Walking With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is keeping casual from quarantine.

The “Survive” actress walked her dogs in Los Angeles yesterday alongside husband Joe Jonas clad in a comfy athleisure look. Turner wore a gray quarter-zip fleece with black track pants.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, April 20. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Game of Thrones” alum selected Umbro sneakers. The kicks feature a mesh, leather and synthetic upper, with a lace-up closure, a cushioned footbed and a rubber midsole. Completing the look is a chunky outsole with a retro look. The Umbro sneakers are now sold out, but they were previously available on DSW.com for just $40.

Umbro Runner Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Meanwhile, Jonas wore a mustard-colored jacket over a graphic T-shirt and gray jeans. On his feet, the “Sucker” singer sported chunky sneakers with a black upper and a wavy gray outsole. He completed his look with a baseball cap and gold-framed sunglasses.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Los Angeles, April 20. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her off-duty wardrobe, Turner typically goes with casual footwear, such as Vagabond combat boots, Naked Wolfe sneakers and Adidas Adilette slides. Unsurprisingly, the A-lister glams up for the red carpet, working alongside celebrity stylist Kate Young — who also styles Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson — to craft her dressed-up ensembles.

While Turner’s Umbro kicks are no longer available, the options below are still in stock and offer a similar look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Falcon, $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Ash Addict Trainer, $275.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Last Sprint Sneakers, $249.

