Sofía Vergara Launches Her Denim Line in Pointy Pumps & an Outfit With Soft Fall Colors

Sofía Vergara modeled a pair of high-rise dark wash denim jeans from her new fall ’20 denim collection with Walmart. The “Modern Family” star wore a soft fall palette with the pair, including a Sofía Jeans lightweight thong back nude turtleneck bodysuit and brown suede pumps.

Her bodysuit can be found at Walmart for $23 and the jeans for $26.50

“Oh this? It’s new 😏😏 #SofiaJeans fall is HERE!! 👏🏽👏🏽,” Vergara captioned her Instagram post.

Sofía Jeans by Sofía launched in February and offers jeans from size 0 to 20 at an affordable price.

“I live in my jeans!” Vergara previously said in a press release for Walmart. “From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women. I wanted to design a line of great-looking jeans, perfect for daytime casual or dressed up for night, and fun tops, that are comfortable and affordable. Every body is beautiful and should be celebrated.”

Along with her denim collection, Sofía Jeans also sells crewneck sweaters, graphic tees, turtleneck bodysuits, cardigans and more.

Just last week, Vergara modeled another pair of jeans from her collection, but this time in a cropped black denim. The “America’s Got Talent” judge often appears on stage wearing dazzling dresses and towering heels.

In addition to her jeans line and television appearances, the Colombian-born star also models eyewear from her debut collection with Foster Grant. Earlier this year Vergara also announced that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag.

