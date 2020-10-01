Sofia Vergara’s Louboutins Come With Spiked Studs & Nearly 5-Inch Wedge Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara proves that even off duty, she’s a heels girl.

The model-turned-comedian was spotted in L.A. wearing a black t-shirt, white wide-leg pants and a pair of $795 Madmonica 120 espadrille sandals from Christian Louboutin. Vergara topped her outfit off with a brown leather woven bag and a light pink face mask for a casual yet elevated off-duty look.

Sofia Vergara out and about on Oct. 1, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

While espadrilles are normally reserved for spring and summer, the Colombian-born actress made a case for wearing the seasonal shoe in October. The studded detailing adds just the right amount of edge to make these shoes a fall-approved style for warmer climates.

A close-up of Sofia Vergara’s Madmonica 120 Spiked espadrille sandals from Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: MEGA

The Madmonica 120 espadrille sandal from Christian Louboutin brings an elevated touch to the traditional Spanish sandal. The shoe is adorned with metallic spiked studs and shiny thread for an eye-catching shoe. The sandal is complete with the French fashion designer’s signature red sole.

To buy: Madmonica 120 espadrille sandals, $795; Mytheresa.com.

The “Modern Family” star owns a few pairs of Christian Louboutin heels, including a pair of suede pumps that she paired with her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara that retail for $23 on Walmart.com last month. Through her line with Walmart, the star also recenly launched a pack of face masks that feature evil eye designs on them for $18.

To buy: Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Evil Eye Face Mask with Travel Pouch, 3-Pack, $18; Walmart.com.

While on camera, the actress loves to wear heels too. For the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” she wore towering 6 inch metallic platforms that coordinated well with her velvet strapless fuchsia dress.

No matter the occasion, Vergara’s commitment to stilettos, platforms and wedges proves that she’s a heels girl through and through. Below, take a look at some more shoes inspired by Sofia’s latest off-duty look.

To buy: Steve Madden Mckenna Gold Leather Sandal, $99; Stevemadden.com.

To buy: Marc Fisher Jansen Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $60 (Was $71); Dsw.com.