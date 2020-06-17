Sofia Vergara Wears ‘Sexy’ Walmart Skinny Jeans With an Off-the-Shoulder Top & Platform Heels

Sofia Vergara may be working from home, but that doesn’t mean she’s sacrificing style in favor of comfort.

The 47-year-old actress appeared in a video on Instagram today in a summery ensemble made up of pieces from her Walmart collection. Vergara wore a floral off-the-shoulder top from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line. The blouse has a gauzy texture and is elasticized at the top; it’s available for $21 at Walmart.com.

“It’s perfect for summer,” Vergara said of the blouse, adding that she thinks off-the-shoulder styles “look great for everyone.”

On the bottom, the “America’s Got Talent” judge sported light-wash skinny jeans with distressed details at the hemline. Like the blouse, the jeans are from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. The high-rise, slim-fitting style sells on Walmart.com for just $25.

“This is one of my favorite jeans…This is a light wash. I love light washes; I think I’ve been wearing light wash jeans since the ‘90s in Miami,” Vergara said. “I always thought they were super sexy — you can wear them in the spring, summer or fall with any top and any shoes.”

On her feet, the “Modern Family” alum wore soaring wedge heels that she described as “super comfortable platforms.” She accessorized with emerald jewelry from Luna Rossa. While Vergara had no plans to leave her home, she said she would’ve added Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion handbag (available for just under $2,000 on Net-a-Porter.com) to complete the look if she were to venture out.

For eight straight years, Vergara was ranked by Forbes as the No. 1 highest-paid actress on TV. The money magazine says the A-lister took home $43 million in 2019, including earnings from “Modern Family” as well as pay from her other ventures. In addition to her Sofia Jeans line, the “Three Stooges” star has an accessibly priced furniture collection, called Rooms to Go, and she appears in Dolce & Gabbana’s latest ad campaign.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, it’s no surprise to see Vergara in platforms, as the A-lister often choose soaring heels from high-end labels such as Casadei, Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Amina Muaddi.

