Sofia Vergara Goes High-Low in a D&G Corset Top, Walmart Skinny Jeans + 13-Year-Old Platform Heels

Sofia Vergara’s work-from-home uniform is a major upgrade from the sweatpants and slippers look.

The 47-year-old actress took to IGTV yesterday to show her go-to look as she works remotely. Vergara was clad in a floral Dolce & Gabbana corset top with pink buttons, which she said is a few seasons old. She teamed the top with distressed skinny jeans from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line, which is available exclusively at Walmart. The jeans sell for $27 on the Walmart website and come in numerous colorways.

“I call it my uniform because I always love to wear tops that are like corsets with jeans,” she said. “It’s comfortable for me. I love it.”

On her feet, the “Modern Family” alum sported brown platform heels from Casadei, which boasted an open toe and a slingback silhouette. Vergara said she’s had the shoes in her wadrobe for around 13 years. The “America’s Got Talent” judge pulled together her look with a large chain necklace in a gold tone and small earrings. If she was to leave her house, Vergara noted, she would add a beige Chanel handbag to complete her ensemble.

“They’re one of my favorites of all time, she explained of her prized Casadei heels. “Every summer, I break them out. I take super good care of them.”

Indeed, Vergara has been spotted out and about in her Casadei sandals numerous times over the years, pairing them with everything from jeans to dresses.

Sofia Vergara out and about in L.A. in 2016 wearing her favorite Casadei sandals. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara in skinny jeans with her Casadei sandals, June 2018. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s chic street style evolution.