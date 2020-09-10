Sofia Vergara’s Skinny Jeans & Bodysuit From Walmart Offset Her Towering Louboutins

Sofia Vergara gave another chic example of how to style pieces from her own label this week.

The “Modern Family” alumna showed off a new look from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line for Walmart yesterday; the actress combined in an affordable mix of a $20 green bodysuit and $23 sleek Rosa black jeans, both available at Walmart.com.

Vergara then finished off the ensemble with a contrasting designer pair of footwear.

Her shoes of choice came from none other than Christian Louboutin with their signature red bottom heels. The pair features smooth suede uppers with a thickened block heel and a lifted platform front, all finished off with a peep-toe finish. Set with a total 5-inch heigh boost, the now sold-out pair once came with an over $800 price tag; you can still find similar patent pairs available for $845 at Saks.com.

On top of her jeans and apparel line, the TV personality and actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And earlier this year, Vergara revealed that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag. When it comes to personal style, the “America’s Got Talent” host can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to Louboutin.

