Sofia Vergara’s Bold Look Includes a $17 Walmart Dress & $995 Gold Platform Sandals

Sofia Vergara gave her affordable dress a glam twist this week for her latest #FashionSelfi.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge got all dressed up in a new design from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara at Walmart. The Trumpet dress features a flowing floral design with a ruffled midi hemline in a trumpet silhouette and a square neckline; retailing for just $17 at Walmart.com, Vergara raved about the stylish design in her caption.

It read: “It’s super soft, has a great neckline and you can wear it for any holiday this season whether you’re staying in or going out. And it comes in animal print too!! I’m wearing it with big heels and big jewelry but you can wear it with any accessories, like a belt. The top looks great on zoom calls too and the skirt is great for dancing.”

Featuring a knotted front strap as well as a securing ankle-tie design, the sandal silhouette resembles Saint Laurent’s Bianca sandal; the style employs gold leather uppers and a design inspired by Bianca Jagger, wife of rock and roll legend Mick Jagger. Set atop a 5-inch block heel as well as a 1.5-inch platform, you can find the lifted sandals at a $995 retail price courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com.

Saint Laurent Bianca knotted gold sandal CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

When it comes to personal style, the television personality and judge can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent, of course, and more top brands in addition to Louboutin. This time around, her style featured an impressive lift with a peep-toe front and stiletto finish, all in a smooth black colorway.

On top of her jeans and clothing line, the “Modern Family” actress also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

