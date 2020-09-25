Sofia Vergara Styles Her Walmart Flare Jeans for Fall With a Plunging Top & Booties

Sofia Vergara provided fall style inspiration with an easy, everyday-chic look.

Wearing bottoms from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, the “Modern Family” alumna modeled an effortless all-black look on Instagram today that included a plunging V-neck top and the brand’s Carmen jeans; the flare-leg trousers retail for an affordable price of just $30 at Walmart.com.

From under the longer hem of her pants peeped out a set of black booties to finish off the monochromatic appeal of the ensemble.

Every few weeks, Vergara takes to Instagram to show off her #FashionSelfi modeling pieces from her wallet-friendly line. Previous looks included a comfy-cozy jumpsuit and stylish skinny jeans, all retailing for under $75.

On top of her jeans and clothing line, the “America’s Got Talent” judge also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

Watch on FN

And earlier this year, Vergara revealed that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag. When it comes to personal style, the television personality and judge can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to Louboutin.

Click through the gallery to see more of Sofia Vergara’s impressive street style looks over the years.