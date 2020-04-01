Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sofia Vergara Chooses Gold Thong Sandals for Self-Quarantine Comfort

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
sofia-vergara-sunglasses-jacket
Katie Holmes: Gianvito Rossi
Kendall Jenner: Simon Miller
Kim Kardashian: Yeezy
Hailey Baldwin: Bottega Veneta
View Gallery 10 Images

Sofia Vergara’s latest look is the perfect example of how to incorporate spring trends into at-home ensembles.

The “Modern Family” star posed with her dog for a “#fashionselfi” in a mirror in her living room; she blended together comfort and style in a pair of ripped jeans and a ribbed long-sleeve shirt. Her top echoes tie-dye trends and pops of green that debuted during spring ’20 shows like Versace in Milan and Louis Vuitton in Paris.

In addition to her chic choice of shirt, Vergara also took on the growing spring trend of thong sandals; her gold flip-flops included a thin metallic upper strap and a textured flat outsole.

As she self-quarantines at home, the actress shared her appreciation for family, saying: “Thankfull for being able to have my son and husband with me.”

Related

Sofia Vergara Braves the Rain in Whopping 6-Inch Python Sandals

Britney Spears Gets a Boost at Movie Premiere in Sandals That Are Going to be Huge for Fall

Sofia Vergara Wore Two Pairs of Super-High Platform Sandals Yesterday While Promoting Her New Movie

versace, spring, 2020, hot, pink, color, trend, milan, fashion, week
Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20 during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Model on the catwalkLouis Vuitton show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Oct 2019
Model on the catwalk at the Louis Vuitton spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 1, 2019.
CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Vergara’s choice of flat footwear is a departure from her usual fare. She usually favors sky-high platforms and pumps, towering in almost 6-inch heels, even in the rain.

sofia vergara, platforms, america's got talent, valentino bag, jeans, rain
Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent,” March 10.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
sofia vergara, platforms, america's got talent, valentino bag, jeans, rain
A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s sky-high platforms.
CREDIT: Splash News
sofia vergara, platforms, america's got talent, valentino bag, jeans, rain
Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent,” March 5.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

To emulate Sofia Vergara’s casual-chic at-home ensemble, shop similar thong sandals all affordably priced under $25.

havaianas, gold flip flops
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, $17 was $26

sanuk, gold flip flops
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Sanuk Yoga Joy Flip Flops, $24

reef, gold flip flops, glitter
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Reef Stargazer Flip Flops, $24 was $28

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and more doing the thong sandal trend.

Want more?

Sofia Vergara Wore Two Pairs of Super-High Platform Sandals Yesterday While Promoting Her New Movie

15 Celebrities Who Like to Run Errands in High Heels

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad