Sofia Vergara Chooses Gold Thong Sandals for Self-Quarantine Comfort

Sofia Vergara’s latest look is the perfect example of how to incorporate spring trends into at-home ensembles.

The “Modern Family” star posed with her dog for a “#fashionselfi” in a mirror in her living room; she blended together comfort and style in a pair of ripped jeans and a ribbed long-sleeve shirt. Her top echoes tie-dye trends and pops of green that debuted during spring ’20 shows like Versace in Milan and Louis Vuitton in Paris.

In addition to her chic choice of shirt, Vergara also took on the growing spring trend of thong sandals; her gold flip-flops included a thin metallic upper strap and a textured flat outsole.

As she self-quarantines at home, the actress shared her appreciation for family, saying: “Thankfull for being able to have my son and husband with me.”

Hot pink outerwear and tie-dye tights at Versace spring ’20 during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Model on the catwalk at the Louis Vuitton spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 1, 2019. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

Vergara’s choice of flat footwear is a departure from her usual fare. She usually favors sky-high platforms and pumps, towering in almost 6-inch heels, even in the rain.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of "America's Got Talent," March 10.

A closer look at Sofia Vergara's sky-high platforms.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of "America's Got Talent," March 5.

To emulate Sofia Vergara’s casual-chic at-home ensemble, shop similar thong sandals all affordably priced under $25.

