Sofia Vergara Goes High-Low in a $27 Walmart Jumpsuit & 5.5-Inch Designer Platforms

Sofia Vergara demonstrated the versatility of her staple wardrobe piece today for her almost 20 million Instagram followers.

In a look from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, the “Modern Family” star went for a comfy-chic all-black ensemble. The Valerie tie-front jumpsuit from the brand offers a versatile, breezy, relaxed fit for just $27 at Walmart.com.

Vergara started off her mirror selfie in the fuzziest set of slippers with a taupe fluff-coated strap and a black footbed before dressing the jumpsuit up with towering heels from Amina Muaddi.

Mauddi’s Dalida silhouette features a square toe and smooth suede uppers. The 2019 FN Designer of the Year finished off the shoe with a 2-inch platform and a signature 5.5-inch flared heel for an edgy touch that also offers increased stability. Similar colorways are available for $760 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Amina Muaddi Dalida sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

For last week’s #FashionSelfi, Vergara combined her own brand’s $19 Costa Rica sleeveless floral flutter top with a set of ripped Bagi boyfriend jeans that are currently on sale for $23, discounted from their original price of $28.

She highlighted the look by wearing almost invisible heels, only noticeable thanks to their sky-high wedge platform heel. The slip-on sandal held tight to the actress’ foot with a peep-toe see-through PVC strap across the toes.

In addition to her jeans line, the TV personality and actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And earlier this year, Vergara revealed that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag.

