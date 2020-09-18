Sofia Vergara Gives Her Walmart Skinny Jeans an Edgy Twist in a Moto Leather Jacket

Sofia Vergara gave her look an edgy twist with pieces from her own Walmart line.

The “Modern Family” actress debuted a new look from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label yesterday on her Instagram Stories. The Colombian-American star topped her $23 sleek Rosa black jeans with a $40 vegan leather green moto jacket, both available at Walmart.com, where she recently launched a line of face masks that come with evil eyes.

For footwear, Vergara kept with her go-to style in a pair of towering peep-toe heels with recognizable red bottoms.

Sofia Vergara poses in pieces from her own Walmart line, Sept. 17. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Her shoes of choice came from none other than Christian Louboutin with their signature red bottom heels. The pair features smooth suede uppers with a thickened block heel and a lifted platform front, all finished off with a peep-toe finish. Set with a total 5-inch heigh boost, the now sold-out pair once came with an over $800 price tag; you can still find similar patent pairs available for $845 at Saks.com.

On top of her jeans and apparel line, the TV personality and actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

