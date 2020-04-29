Sofia Vergara Goes High-Low in $27 Skinny Jeans From Walmart With Soaring Designer Sandals

Sofia Vergara has got the high-low look down pat.

On Instagram yesterday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge promoted her new Sofia Jeans summer collection, which is available at Walmart now. She sported an accessibly priced look from the line. For pants, Vergara sported $27 white skinny jeans with fringed detailing on the hem. Her shirt was an off-the-shoulder blue floral blouse that sells for $21.

While Vergara’s top and jeans were affordable, the “Modern Family” alum completed her look with designer heels. On her feet, the former model wore Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals, a favorite of stars such as Kristin Cavallari, Ciara and Karlie Kloss. The Italian-made shoes boast a 4-inch stiletto heel, with a buckle-fastening ankle strap and a suede upper. They retail on Net-a-Porter.com for $815.

Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to showing off her blouse and jeans ensemble, Vergara also shared an image to Instagram of herself in a different outfit from her Sofia Jeans summer collection. The A-lister sported a floral-print faux wrap dress from the line, which is in stock on Walmart’s website for $30 and comes in three colorways. The “Three Stooges” actress appeared to be wearing the same Gianvito Rossi sandals with the second look.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Vergara — who is believed to be about 5-foot-7 — can often be spotted in soaring heels, even when she’s just running errands. The “Killer Women” executive producer is a big fan of platform heels and favors designer styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Amina Muaddi.

