Sofia Vergara Teams a Sheer Bodysuit & Skinny Jeans From Walmart With Wild Cheetah-Print Heels

Sofia Vergara gave the jeans and tee look a major upgrade, courtesy of soaring sandals, in her latest Instagram post.

The “Modern Family” actress posted to promote the latest drop from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line, available exclusively at Walmart. Vergara showed off the Rosa Curvy jean, a high-waisted, distressed style, which is marked down to just $20 on the Walmart website. She paired the jeans with her Sofia Jeans black sleeveless knit mockneck bodysuit. The sheer bodysuit is available to shop on Walmart.com for just $20.

To complete her look, the “America’s Got Talent” judge selected cheetah-print sandals set on a spiky stiletto heel. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off Vergara’s red-hot pedicure.

In a second image, the former model could be seen posing in a snake-print bodysuit with distressed jeans and python-print sandals. She posed alongside niece Claudia Vergara, who looked stylish in a matching outfit: a green version of the Mockneck bodysuit, dark-wash skinny jeans with frayed hems and soaring leopard-print Christian Louboutin platforms.

“Your Zoom outfits just got an upgrade! My new #SofiaJeans collection is out now and it’s full of rich colors, classic prints, and beautiful silhouettes — all perfect for ‘staying-at-home’,” Vergara captioned her Instagram post.

For eight straight years, Vergara was ranked by Forbes as the No. 1 highest-paid actress on TV. The money magazine says she took home $43 million in 2019, including earnings from “Modern Family” as well as pay from her other ventures. In addition to her Sofia Jeans line, the “Three Stooges” alum has an accessibly priced furniture collection, called Rooms to Go, and she appears in Dolce & Gabbana’s latest ad campaign.

It’s no surprise to see Vergara in heels, as the star often chooses sky-high shoes from high-end brands such as Amina Muaddi, Casadei and Stuart Weitzman. Although Vergara is on the taller side of average at 5-foot-7, she is a big fan of platforms that make her appear several inches taller.

Flip through the gallery for a look at Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution.

