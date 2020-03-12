Sofia Vergara Braves the Rain in Whopping 6-Inch Python Sandals

Sofia Vergara isn’t letting a little rain get in the way of a good shoe day.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge arrived on set yesterday in Los Angeles in an off-duty look that included an Alanui fringed sweater that is currently on sale for $887 from $2,265 at Neiman Marcus. She matched it to a glitter-adorned white T-shirt, subtly ripped jeans and an oversize Valentino tote.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent,” March 10. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s sky-high platforms. CREDIT: Splash News

As she gripped her umbrella, the “Modern Family” star stepped out of her car into the wet weather sporting sky-high heels. Featuring a faded snakeskin upper across the strappy silhouette and square-toe front, her Saint Laurent sandals reach new heights with a 5.8-inch heel and a 1.6-inch platform.

While the Tribute python style is sold out, a nude version of the heel retails for $895 at Farfetch.com.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent,” March 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 5-foot-7 actress often wears platforms that soar quire high. In the past week alone, Vergara stepped out in two more steep pairs.

Sofia Vergara arrives on set of “America’s Got Talent,” March 5. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara at the premiere of “America’s Got Talent” season 15, March 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For those of you who are on the hunt for a height-boosting style like Vergara, we rounded up a few options that will give you the level you desire.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Teaser2 Sandals, $80

To Buy: Steve Madden Skyla Platforms, $132

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Dany Platforms, $108

