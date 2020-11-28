Sofia Vergara Styles a Custom Red Corset Dress With Gold Heels for Bad Bunny’s ‘Yo Visto Así’ Music Video

During her cameo in the Bad Bunny “Yo Visto Así” music video, Sofia Vergara dressed for the holiday season in festive Christmas-ready hues.

The “Modern Family” alumna wore a custom-designed red dress from Laura Basci. The garment featured a bustier-style top with a cut-out choker neckline, a belted detail with a gold buckle around the waist, and a fitted pencil skirt with back silt and a midi-length silhouette. She teamed the outfit with gold open-toe strappy heels, matching earrings and gold bracelets.

Red dresses with gold sandals appear to be one of Vergara’s current go-to formal uniform pairings. This month for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, she wore a red lace dress from Dolce & Gabbana that featured a similar buster-style silhouette. She styled the floor-length look with ruby-encrusted gold heels featuring an open toe.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge serves as a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury label, and this year she made an appearance in one of its campaigns to promote the designer’s new Devotion handbag.

Additionally, Vergara works to create affordable designs for the masses through her Sofia Vergara for Walmart line and often is spotted styling these pieces. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes teaser for a photo shoot with her mom, sister and niece for her latest Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara for Walmart collection.

To get the actress’s glamorous style in time for the holidays, shop these similar footwear options below.

