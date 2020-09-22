Sofia Vergara Pops in a Velvet Strapless Dress & 6-Inch Towering Platforms

Sofia Vergara’s chic on-set looks from “America’s Got Talent” are coming to the end with the series finale this week. Luckily for fans, the actress still has a few standout designs up her sleeves.

Last night, the “Modern Family” alumna previewed her pre-shoot look on Instagram before the season finale airs across two episodes tonight and tomorrow. Vergara’s ensemble stood out from the pack with her bright purple suede number, featuring a strapless neckline and hugging fit with a midi hemline.

Keeping in line with her typical footwear choices, the talent show’s judge then looped in a pair of platform heels. The sandals came set atop a lifted 2-inch platform toe with a 6-inch block heel and ankle-wrap finish.

When she isn’t modeling chic on-set looks, Vergara prefers to wear casual styles courtesy of her affordable Walmart line; the Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara collection includes denim pieces as well as tops and dresses and even face masks.

On top of her jeans and apparel line, the TV personality and actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And earlier this year, Vergara revealed that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag. When it comes to personal style, the “America’s Got Talent” judge can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to Louboutin.

