Sofia Vergara Gets Dolled Up in a Baby Pink Suit & Towering Velvet Sandals

Sofia Vergara’s latest outfit has her looking like the professor you wish you had.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed in another campaign shot for her new Foster Grant collection that dropped last week. For the shoot, the Colombian-American actress donned her $31 Sofia readers in a red leopard shade teamed with a blush pink linen suit with pleated trousers.

She continued the color theme of the ensemble down into her strappy sandals. The pair wrapped around her ankle with a velvet finish and a thicker strap across the toe, all set atop a towering heel — a signature footwear move for Vergara.

The “Modern Family” actress debuted her first collection with the eyewear brand on May 20, introducing a series of readers, sunglasses and Sunreaders that all retail for just $31 at Readers.com. For the campaign, Vergara modeled a selection of the new frames including the Camila and Linda silhouettes with matching ensembles.

In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need across the globe.

Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond eyewear and stylish on-set looks. The actress is also currently balancing running her blossoming Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, as well as her new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

