Sofia Vergara’s Little Black Dress on ‘AGT’ Has the Chicest Details With a Corset Top & Lace Trim

Sofia Vergara put her spin on the little black dress during last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.
The 47-year-old actress wore a black dress with a corset-like top, lace trim on the skirt and peplum detail at the waist. Vergara teamed the dress with soaring platform sandals, appearing to add a boost of about 5 to 6 inches to her frame.
The “Hot Pursuit” lead also reunited with her “Modern Family” co-star Eric Stonestreet in last night’s “AGT” episode. Stonestreet filled in as a special guest, appearing alongside Vergara as well as Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.
Vergara put together her chic look with the assistance of celebrity stylist Taylor Jacobson Wolf, who also counts Kate Beckinsale and Jon Hamm as clients. It was no surprise to see the “Three Stooges” star in platforms, as she typically can be found in-sky heels. Her wardrobe includes pairs from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Casadei.
For eight years in a row, the A-lister was ranked by Forbes as the No. 1 highest-paid actress on TV. The money magazine says she took home $43 million in 2019, including earnings from “Modern Family” as well as pay from her other ventures. In addition to her work on television, Vergara has her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara apparel line, available exclusively at Walmart. Additionally, she has an accessibly priced furniture collection, called Rooms to Go, and appears in Dolce & Gabbana’s latest ad campaign.
Below, we have rounded up some platform sandals to help you achieve a similar look to Vergara’s.
