Sofia Vergara Shows How to Look Casual-Chic on a Budget With an Outfit From Her Walmart Collection

Sofia Vergara’s affordable fashion style keeps getting better and better.

The “Modern Family” alumna showed off more pieces from her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, for her 19.3 million Instagram followers today. Her #FashionSelfi combined the brand’s $19 Costa Rica sleeveless floral flutter top with a set of ripped Bagi boyfriend jeans that are currently on sale for $23, discounted from their original price of $28.

She highlighted the look by wearing almost invisible heels, only noticeable thanks to their sky-high wedge platform heel. The slip-on sandal held tight to Vergara’s foot with a peep-toe see-through PVC strap across the toes.

In addition to her jeans line, the TV personality actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand.

In another image, the “America’s Got Talent” judge donned her $31 Sofia readers in a red leopard shade teamed with a blush pink linen suit with pleated trousers. She brought the color theme of the ensemble down to her strappy sandals. The pair wrapped around her ankle with a velvet finish and a thicker strap across the toe, all set atop a towering heel — a signature footwear move for Vergara who prefers teetering heels over flat designs.

On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need across the globe.

Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond eyewear and stylish on-set looks. The actress is also currently balancing running her affordable and chic Sofia Jeans label as well as her new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

