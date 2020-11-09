Sofia Vergara Trades Heels for Snakeskin Sneakers to Match Her Ripped Jeans & Cozy Sweater

Sofia Vergara enjoyed what she deemed a “Covid Sunday” this weekend with a family excursion to the park.

Joined by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and his dog Baguette, the group enjoyed a day in the sun with proper social distancing and face masks — Sofia even wore a $6 evil eye design from her Walmart label. In addition to her chic accessory and an animal-printed sweater, the “Modern Family” actress‘ jeans also bore resemblance to designs from her eponymous brand for the retailer. Similar pairs retail for just $28 at Walmart.com.

To finish off the outfit, Sofia switched out her typical heels and instead went for relaxed snakeskin sneakers.

When it comes to personal style, the television personality and judge can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Christain Louboutin heels.

Watch on FN

On top of her jeans and clothing line, the “America’s Got Talent” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Sofia Vergara’s top off-duty style moments over the years.