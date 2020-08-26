Sofia Vergara Shines in Gold Metallic Dress & Towering Heels On ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Vergara was all about the gold last night on the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The Season 15 judge wore a shiny one-shouldered dress and matching metallic peep-toe heels. To top it off, the “Modern Family” star threw on some gold accessories and her classic red lip. Vergara shared a behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram alongside her fellow judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, who opted for a shiny Redemption dress, during the quarterfinals episode of the show.

Vergara, who was a new “America’s Got Talent” judge this season, has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to her classic sense of humor, eye-catching outfits and towering heels. Some of her most memorable looks of the season included Vergara clad in a tangerine neon dress and metallic heels combo as well as her tropical bustier and platform shoe moment.

Aside from “ATG” Vergara has been keeping busy with her jeans line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, which is sold at Walmart. The collection offers affordable styles for every type of body. In addition to her jeans line and television appearances, the Colombian-born star also models styles eyewear from her debut collection with eyewear company, Foster Grant. Earlier this year Vergara also announced that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag.

The fashion-forward star continues to shine by picking bold but minimalist outfits that accentuate her 5’7″ frame. Fans of Vergara’s look should consider matching in monochrome and experimenting with bold colors such as neons and metallics. These colorways are also great choices when it comes to shoes. Adding a slight pop of color can easily elevate and update any closet staple with ease.

Below, take a look at some shoe options inspired by Vergara’s golden pair she wore last night during the latest episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

