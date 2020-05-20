Sofia Vergara Makes Glasses Chic in a Hot Pink Top, Metallic Pants + Steep Pumps

Sofia Vergara is turning reading glasses into a must-have accessory with her new Foster Grant collection.

The “Modern Family” actress debuted her first collection with the eyewear brand earlier today, introducing a series of readers, sunglasses and Sunreaders that all retail for just $31 at Readers.com.

For the campaign, Vergara modeled a selection of the new frames including the Camila and Linda silhouettes with matching ensembles. The looks included a clay orange tank in addition to a cut-out sweater and jeans, but the most standout style was her third outfit filled with many shades of pink.

As seen in the third photo of her Instagram post announcing the collection, the ensemble consisted of a hot pink button long-sleeve blouse tucked into blush pink metallic tailored trousers. She finished off the rose-colored sequence with a set of pointed-toe pumps coated in a smooth pale pink suede fabric, all set atop a towering stiletto heel.

In addition to offering for-sale glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need across the globe.

Related Sofia Vergara Wears the Chicest Walmart Top for Her Zoom Call Sofia Vergara Celebrates Mother's Day in a $27 Dress From Walmart & the Coziest Slippers Sofia Vergara Shows Off Her Luxe Closet in a $37 Jumpsuit From Walmart

Sofia Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond eyewear and stylish on-set looks. The actress is also currently balancing running her blossoming Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, as well as her new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

For towering heels like Vergara’s pick, shop these suede pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: 27 Edit Alanna Pumps, $50-$55 (was $125-$140).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Carter Pumps, $70 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Charles by Charles David Maxx Pumps, $99.

Click through the gallery to find Sofia Vergara’s chic style evolution over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.