Sofia Vergara Makes Glasses Chic in a Hot Pink Top, Metallic Pants + Steep Pumps

Sofia Vergara is turning reading glasses into a must-have accessory with her new Foster Grant collection.
The “Modern Family” actress debuted her first collection with the eyewear brand earlier today, introducing a series of readers, sunglasses and Sunreaders that all retail for just $31 at Readers.com.
For the campaign, Vergara modeled a selection of the new frames including the Camila and Linda silhouettes with matching ensembles. The looks included a clay orange tank in addition to a cut-out sweater and jeans, but the most standout style was her third outfit filled with many shades of pink.
For years I wouldn’t wear glasses because I didn’t want to look like a 👵🏼! But I knew I needed them and that’s when I found @fostergrant. I’ve been wearing their readers for years and now I’m so happy to share that we’ve designed a collection of beautiful readers, sunreaders, and sunglasses 👏🏽👏🏽They’re stylish and so comfortable that you’ll want to wear them all day long. And the best part, with each pair of Sofia Vergara X Foster Grant glasses purchased, @FosterGrant will donate one pair of reading glasses to Specs for Specs👓🕶 #SofiaVergaraXFosterGrant #SeeBeautifully 💕
As seen in the third photo of her Instagram post announcing the collection, the ensemble consisted of a hot pink button long-sleeve blouse tucked into blush pink metallic tailored trousers. She finished off the rose-colored sequence with a set of pointed-toe pumps coated in a smooth pale pink suede fabric, all set atop a towering stiletto heel.
In addition to offering for-sale glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need across the globe.
Sofia Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond eyewear and stylish on-set looks. The actress is also currently balancing running her blossoming Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, as well as her new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.
