Sofia Vergara & Gabrielle Union Twin in This Boho-Chic Dress for Thanksgiving

Sofia Vergara’s Thanksgiving dress may have looked a bit familiar to celebrity style fans — because her fellow actress Gabrielle Union opted for the same one for her holiday celebrations.

The two stars rang in the American tradition this week in a coordinating design courtesy of Etro. Coming from the Italian brand’s spring ’20 collection that debuted during Milan Fashion Week in September 2019, the boho-chic design features long-sleeves atop a maxi-length silhouette with a low-dipping neckline; the dress comes coated in a mix of designs and patterns in colorful shades and metallic touches.

While the number isn’t currently available, similar silhouettes from the brand retail for upwards of $2,970 at Farfetch.com.

For the holiday, Vergara styled the number under a knitted chunky sweater with a fringed hem and accented the neckline with a drop necklace.

As for Gabrielle Union, the “L.A.’s Finest” actress topped off her dress with a set of braided slip-on sandals courtesy of LoQ. Similar designs from the brand retail on-sale now for $198 (discounted from $330) at Net-a-Porter.

When it comes to fashion, Gabrielle Union herself has had a lengthy partnership with New York & Co. that has led to successful collections, including a size-inclusive capsule for the holidays in December 2019. The actress also serves as a brand ambassador for SensatioNail and served as a spokesperson for years for Neutrogena.

As for Sofia Vergara, the “America’s Got Talent” star also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe. She also serves as an ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, starring in campaigns for the brand earlier this year.

When it comes to personal style, Vergara can also oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to her beloved Christain Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, Vergara prefers pieces from her own Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara line of wallet-friendly apparel and jeans for Walmart.