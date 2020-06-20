Sofia Vergara Blooms in a Floral $2,475 Dolce & Gabbana Dress And Towering Neon Platforms

Sofia Vergara’s summer wardrobe is in bloom.

The “Modern Family” actress gave another sneak preview into her Dolce & Gabbana spring ’20 campaign in honor of the brand’s Devotion bag. In the post shared yesterday on Instagram, Vergara posed on a scenic lookout (in what appeared to be the Italian coast) wearing a $2,475 floral dress with a sweetheart neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

She continued the flowery motif of her ensemble down into her platform sandals. The towering heels included pink and green accents across white uppers, all trimmed with a summery yellow finish.

Though the sandals are not currently available, other floral platform sandals from the brand can be found for half off at Farfetch.com, retailing for $573 instead of their original asking price of $1,145.

In addition to her new campaign, the Colombian-American actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant this season, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand.

In one shot, the “America’s Got Talent” judge donned her $31 Sofia readers in a red leopard shade teamed with a blush pink linen suit with pleated trousers. She brought the color theme of the ensemble down into her strappy sandals. The pair wrapped around her ankle with a velvet finish and a thicker strap across the toe, all set atop a towering heel — a signature footwear move for Vergara who prefers teetering heels over flat designs.

In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by restoring vision for millions of people in need across the globe.

Vergara’s experience in the fashion industry extends beyond eyewear and stylish on-set looks. The actress is also currently balancing running her affordable and chic Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, as well as her new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana.

For lifted yet affordable styles like Sofia Vergara’s designer pick, shop these floral platforms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillards

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Ivrey Platforms, $58 (was $98).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Lift Platform Sandals, $25 (was $49).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Naturalizer Malina Sandals, $54.

