Sofia Vergara Hits the Town in a Black Bustier, Tropical Trousers & Towering Sandals

Sofia Vergara reunited with her “Modern Family” costars this weekend and it was everything fans could want and more.

Joined by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen, the actress and her fellow actors sat down for a decadent dinner party over the weekend in what Vergara described as her “first night out in 7 months.”

For the outing, the “America’s Got Talent” judge opted for a $825 black bustier top and $1,395 unmissable tropical trousers from Dolce & Gabbana; she accented the pieces with her choice of towering black with a stiletto heel and tie-back ankle.

When it comes to personal style, the television personality and judge can oftentimes be found in towering pairs of heels and stilettos, previously sporting styles from Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in addition to Louboutin. This time around, her style featured an impressive lift with a peep-toe front and stiletto finish, all in a smooth black colorway.

In the fashion world, Vergara has also dipped her toes into design with her line of affordable apparel and accessories at Walmart, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara.

On top of her jeans and clothing line, the “Modern Family” actress also can be found in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of eyewear sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

