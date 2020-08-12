Sofia Vergara Glows in a Cutout Bustier, Pleated Pants & Sky-High Platforms

Sofia Vergara got caught in the act in last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The series judge was called on stage to join a contestant’s performance, giving her a chance to show off her all-white look. The outfit layered a strapless laser-cut bustier top with pleated white trousers.

Sofia Vergara participates in a contestant’s act on “America’s Got Talent,” Aug. 11. CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

A closer look at Sofia Vergara’s satin heels. CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

The monochromatic look continued with her choice of footwear. The satin white platform sandals featured a peep-toe design with a lifted toe, towering heel and securing cross-ankle strap; the pair falls in line with Vergara’s typical footwear styles, often opting for sky-high sandals and gravity-defying heels for both casual and formal wear.

On her Instagram, the “Modern Family” actress gave fans a sneak peek of the episode, showing her involvement in the contestant’s act as well as a side view of her chic ensemble.

Related Millie Bobby Brown Is All Grown Up in a Striped Bustier, White Jeans & Pointy Pink Pumps Heidi Klum Goes Bold in a Cheetah-Print Bra, Floral Suit & Stiletto Sandals Tommie Copper Sells Some of 2020's Most Popular Face Masks

The actress’ most beloved venture is her Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara label, sold at Walmart, offering affordable styles for every body type. Vergara models designs from the line multiple times a week on social media as part of her #FashionSelfi series.

Watch on FN

In addition to her jeans line, the TV personality and actress also stars in ads for Foster Grant, modeling styles from her debut collection with the eyewear brand. On top of offering glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate one pair of reading glasses to RestoringVision for every pair of eyewear sold. RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain their sight across the globe.

And earlier this year, Vergara revealed that she is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign to promote the label’s new Devotion handbag.

Click through the gallery to see even more of Sofia Vergara’s best fashion moments over the years.