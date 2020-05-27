Sofia Vergara Gets a Height Boost in Soaring Platform Heels & a Bodycon Dress on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara has long been a fan of platform heels — and she is staying true to her shoe of choice in her new role as an “America’s Got Talent” judge.

Vergara’s first episode of “AGT,” which she judges on alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, aired last night on NBC. Vergara wore a bodycon black dress with a high slit and sparkly detailing on the bust while judging her first batch of contestants.

(L-R): Pork Chop Revue, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara onstage at “America’s Got Talent” auditions. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

On her feet, the “Modern Family” alum sported black platform shoes that appeared to be fabricated from suede. The peep-toe pumps looked to add about 6 inches of height to Vergara’s 5-foot-7 frame.

A close-up look at Sofia Vergara’s platform heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The A-lister also appears in a different pair of heels in the episode while walking a red carpet alongside her fellow judges. For the carpet, Vergara selected ankle-strap sandals with a slim stiletto heel and braided detail at the heel.

Sofia Vergara arrives on the red carpet to film “America’s Got Talent.” CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Even when she’s off-duty, Vergara can often be found in soaring platform heels. The “Killer Women” executive producer’s wardrobe features sky-high footwear from the likes of Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent. Although Vergara is best-known for her work as an actress, she also has multiple dealings in the fashion space. The former model is the latest face of Italian label Dolce & Gabbana and has collaborated with Foster Grant on a collection of reading glasses. Additionally, the “Three Stooges” star has her own apparel line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, which is available exclusively at Walmart.

Below, shop platform heels that offer a similar look to Vergara’s pairs.

