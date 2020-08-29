Sofía Vergara Models Fall’s Hot Animal Print Trend & Wedges in Latest Instagram Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofía Vergara took to Instagram on Friday to model a pair of cropped black jeans from her new fall ’20 denim collection with Walmart.

In the selfie-like video, Vergara poses in what appears to be her closet. She paired the black jeans with a tiger print camisole featuring lace trim and brown wedges. To match the animal print theme, she even has a cheetah print case on her phone.

“New Styles. Flattering fits. Must have staples. #SofiaJeans fall is here!!” she captioned the photo. The latest drop is part of the actress’ exclusive line with Walmart called Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara, which launched last February. It offers jeans in sizes 0 to 20, which are all priced at less than $40. In addition to jeans, the collection includes a range of apparel such as denim jackets, shorts, blouses and graphic tees, all offered in inclusive sizes and at equally affordable prices.

“I live in my jeans!” Vergara previously said in a press release for Walmart. “From going to the store, or to a business meeting, or to a night out partying, jeans are a must-have item for women. I wanted to design a line of great-looking jeans, perfect for daytime casual or dressed up for night, and fun tops, that are comfortable and affordable. Every body is beautiful and should be celebrated.”