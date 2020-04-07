Sofia Richie Elevates Her At-Home Look With the Sparkliest Heels & So Much Louis Vuitton

Sofia Richie elevated her at-home look with the fiercest pair of heels.
The 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie posed on Instagram yesterday in a white set consisting of a jacket with shearlinglike-trim and flare-legged pants. She accessorized the look with tinted sunglasses and carried Hersh, the dog she shares with boyfriend Scott Disick, in her lap.
View this post on Instagram
You guys .. Who wants all of these luxury purses pictured here with me & Hersh 🐶👛? You know what to do! #cbpartner . . . 🤩 TO ENTER, SIMPLY 👇🏽 . . . 1️⃣ Go to @curatedbusinesses NOW & follow everyone they follow (takes just 90 seconds). . . 2️⃣ Come back here & tell me if you’ll keep this all to yourself, or will you share? 🤣👛 . . . This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram OR THE BRANDS SHOWN in my image. By entering, entrants confirm that they are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and liability, and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This sweepstakes will be live on my page for 48 hours ONLY. To avoid confusion, after the contest ends on Wednesday 8th April PDT at 7pm, this post will be archived. Make sure you enter NOW! Profiles must be on PUBLIC until the winner is announced. The winner (ONE) will be announced over at @curatedbusinesses AND on their website (you can see all past winners there too) www.curatedbusinesses.com BY Monday April 13th, 2020. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. . . . PERMIT NUMBERS – TP 20/00524 & LTPS/20/43276
For footwear, Richie appeared to be clad in Jimmy Choo’s Bing mules. The Italian-made silhouette is crafted from rose-colored patent leather, with crystals along the arch strap, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The style is available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with a $995 price tag.
Richie’s post was to promote a Curated Business sweepstakes. The model posted alongside numerous Louis Vuitton luggage and handbags, which came covered in the label’s recognizable monogram throughout.
When it comes to Richie’s personal shoe style, she often can be spotted in designer heels from the likes of Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Bottega Veneta. The stars is also a fan of more casual silhouettes, including Ugg boots, APL trainers and Adidas sneakers.
If you love the crystal accents on Richie’s Jimmy Choo mules but don’t love the price tag, consider shopping one of the more accessibly priced options below.
To Buy: Jessica Simpson Lavretta, $25 to $80.
To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Lori Mule, $116 (was $155).
To Buy: Kurt Geiger Dania Mules, $196 (was $262).
Click through the gallery to see Sofia Richie’s best street style looks.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Want more?
Sofia Richie’s Sports Bra, Biker Shorts + APL Sneakers Create the Ideal At-Home Workout Look
Sofia Richie’s Silky Jumpsuit & Simple Sandals Are Work-From-Home Fashion Inspo
Sofia Richie Dresses Up The Slime Green Trend in ’90s-Style Snakeskin Sandals