Sofia Richie Elevates Her At-Home Look With the Sparkliest Heels & So Much Louis Vuitton

Sofia Richie elevated her at-home look with the fiercest pair of heels.

The 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie posed on Instagram yesterday in a white set consisting of a jacket with shearlinglike-trim and flare-legged pants. She accessorized the look with tinted sunglasses and carried Hersh, the dog she shares with boyfriend Scott Disick, in her lap.

For footwear, Richie appeared to be clad in Jimmy Choo’s Bing mules. The Italian-made silhouette is crafted from rose-colored patent leather, with crystals along the arch strap, a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe. The style is available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with a $995 price tag.

Richie’s post was to promote a Curated Business sweepstakes. The model posted alongside numerous Louis Vuitton luggage and handbags, which came covered in the label’s recognizable monogram throughout.

When it comes to Richie’s personal shoe style, she often can be spotted in designer heels from the likes of Saint Laurent, Manolo Blahnik and Bottega Veneta. The stars is also a fan of more casual silhouettes, including Ugg boots, APL trainers and Adidas sneakers.

If you love the crystal accents on Richie’s Jimmy Choo mules but don’t love the price tag, consider shopping one of the more accessibly priced options below.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Lavretta, $25 to $80.

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Lori Mule, $116 (was $155).

To Buy: Kurt Geiger Dania Mules, $196 (was $262).

